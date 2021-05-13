FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A hamster was found abandoned on a Fairfield street with a “free” sign next to it, police say.
The Fairfield Police Department says one of their code enforcement officers stumbled across the little guy recently.
As seen in photos posted on Thursday by police, the hamster was in his cage that had been set down by a tree. Someone also left a sign next to the cage that read “free hamster.”
Police urge people to use the county animal shelter instead of abandoning pets on the street.
“We know that the decision to rehome your pet is not an easy one to make,” police wrote.
The hamster has since found a new home, police say.