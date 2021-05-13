COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A Sacramento County man is under arrest on suspicion of selling illegal fireworks.

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department announced on Thursday that Angel Gonzalez had been arrested last week. He is facing two felony counts as well as one misdemeanor for allegedly selling illegal fireworks.

Authorities say Gonzalez’s arrest resulted in over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks being seized.

Firefighters stress that only “safe and sane” fireworks are legal in California – and they’re only sold at fireworks booths starting on June 27.

Exactly how investigators zeroed in on Gonzalez has not been disclosed.