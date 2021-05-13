RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A Sacramento County man is under arrest on suspicion of selling illegal fireworks.
The Sacramento Metro Fire Department announced on Thursday that Angel Gonzalez had been arrested last week. He is facing two felony counts as well as one misdemeanor for allegedly selling illegal fireworks.READ MORE: CAISO Cautiously Optimistic Lights Will Stay On, But Rolling Blackouts Still Possible This Summer
Authorities say Gonzalez’s arrest resulted in over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks being seized.READ MORE: Stockton Police Chief Praises Hero Neighbor Who Saved Little Boy During Deadly Shooting
Firefighters stress that only “safe and sane” fireworks are legal in California – and they’re only sold at fireworks booths starting on June 27.MORE NEWS: What We Know About Lance Lowe, Suspect In Killing Of Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn
Exactly how investigators zeroed in on Gonzalez has not been disclosed.