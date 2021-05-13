SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Kids as young as 12 can now get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The expanded eligibility comes after the CDC and FDA announced findings that Pfizer's vaccine is safe and effective in protecting kids between the ages of 12 and 15.
Sacramento vaccine alert: Pfizer vaccine clinic open today from 8AM-3PM for 12 years and older. No appointment needed. Located at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd.
— @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) May 13, 2021
Previously, emergency use authorization was only given to people 16 and older.
More than 2 million more Californians are now eligible to be vaccinated.
Several clinics are now being opened specifically offering the COVID-19 vaccine for kids over 12.
In Woodland, a clinic is open from 5-7 p.m. at the HHSA Bauer Bulding.
In Sacramento, the Cal Expo vaccine clinic is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for people 12 years and older. No appointment is necessary.
This weekend, the Holy Cross Church in West Sacramento is also offering a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to noon, while Harper Junior High in Davis is holding a clinic from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Several health systems – including UC Davis, Sutter Health and Kaiser Permanente – are also now accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children 12-15.