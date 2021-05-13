SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – When Sacramento Police found 24-year-old Josiah Johnson, they had no idea what would happen next.

Johnson led two patrol officers into a violent struggle even as his father tried to help officers detain him. At one point, Johnson bit his father’s hand and then tried to take the officers’ guns.

It was a dicey confrontation until officers managed to de-escalate the situation and even get Johnson medical care.

“Things can change in the drop of a dime, and I think these two officers and this person’s father showed compassion that we all know is needed in this community and everybody survived,” said Chief Daniel Hahn, in a video press release.

The Sacramento Police Department released recorded statements from Chief Hahn and Johnson’s father along with body camera video, but then refused an interview with CBS13.

“These videos are very important and work to educate the public and at the same time it’s very important to also work with the media and to talk with them about the importance of these issues,” said Laura Cole, President and Founder of Cole Pro Media.

Cole is a Transparency Engagement Advisor working on bringing communities and law enforcement together. She commends the Sacramento Police Department’s efforts to make public how officers successfully de-escalated the encounter with Johnson, but says transparency is critical.

“I think that anytime a department will go about something and maybe, not necessarily, not include the media we should always be asking, why would we do that?” said Cole.

Overall, the volatile situation with Johnson could’ve ended much worse.

“Thank you for being strong and courageous and not doing what you should’ve done probably, and shot that kid. I thank you for that,” said Josiah’s father Tyrone Johnson to the police.

Cole says police transparency is critical so the community can understand what officers face day in and day out and also see what best practices they use to de-escalate violent encounters.