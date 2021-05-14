MODESTO (CBS13) — The first case of the P.1 coronavirus variant that rose to prominence in Brazil has been detected in Stanislaus County.
Public health officials say the case is not believed to be travel-related.
“This is a reminder that these variants of concern are spreading, and new variants continue to be detected in Stanislaus County. The best way to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” said Stanislaus County Public Health Officer, Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, in a statement.
The P.1 variant is of particular concern, health officials say, due to its set of mutations that could allow it to slip past antibodies created by previous infections. This makes the P.1 variant much easier to cause a reinfection.
Several other variants – including the UK B.1.1.7, South African B.1.351, and California’s own B.1.427/B.1.429 – have also been detected in Stanislaus County, health officials say.
No other details, including where the detection was made in Stanislaus County and the current condition of the person, have been released about the P.1 case.
Experts have begun to start floating the idea of a third booster shot for people who have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to help fight against variants.