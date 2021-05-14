COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
LODI (CBS13) — Officers say a pellet gun was found in a Lodi Middle School student’s backpack on Friday.

The Lodi Police Department says, around 1:18 p.m., they got a report of a student who was possibly seen on campus with what looked like a gun.

Less than five minutes later, police say the School Resource Officer had found the student and was able to search their backpack. Inside, the officer found a pellet gun.

Police credit the officer’s familiarity with the school with helping handle the situation so quickly.

No other information about the incident, including if the student is facing any consequences, has been released.