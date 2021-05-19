SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As the conflict continues between Israel and Hamas, the violence hits home for several people in the Sacramento region whose families are caught in the crossfire.

Roy Itchovichi moved from Tel Aviv three years ago to pursue his basketball dreams of one day playing for a professional team. The 18-year-old Stockton St. Mary’s High School player is worried for his entire family back home in Israel who are stuck living in the middle of violence and destruction.

“It’s definitely scary,” said Itchovichi.

Just this week, he was on the phone with his brother when sirens went off-alerting that another airstrike was coming their way.

“I always talk to them and make sure they are doing alright, I always think about them,” he explained.

His parents and siblings all live in Tel Aviv and have been spending their days hiding in safe rooms. Itchovichi remembers hiding for cover when he was younger during another war.

“I feel like this time is way more serious than it’s ever been,” he said.

It’s a gut-wrenching feeling for others like Irit Winston with all of her six siblings in the crossfire also living in Israel.

“Their life routine has stopped, there are no schools, they do not go to work, they hide in their house and hope for the best”, said Winston.

Winston explained wars and conflicts between Israel and Hamas are not uncommon.

“I remember experiencing running to a bomb shelter when I was younger,” she explained.

Moe Sarama, whose daughter and family live in the West Bank, said that even day-to-day tasks have become dangerous.

“Praying for the safety all of the time, living in that conditions you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.

As a Palestinian American, he says the constant airstrikes are terrifying.

“The densest piece of land on the planet is getting air strikes and air strikes on a daily basis. Just imagine the loss of casualties,” he said.

Californians with families living on different sides of the conflict are hoping their loved ones stay safe and the violence ends, including Itchovichi.

“I want peace, I don’t think people should be killed, I don’t like what is going on,” he said.