COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:CHP, Oakdale News, stanislaus county

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died and several other people suffered major injuries after a head-on crash near Oakdale Tuesday evening.

California Highway Patrol says, around 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of Orange Blossom and Lancaster roads between Oakdale and Knights Ferry to investigate a crash involving two vehicles.

READ MORE: Trove Of Fossils Discovered In Mokelumne River Watershed Near Valley Springs

It appears that a pickup truck was heading southbound on Orange Blossom Road when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over into the northbound lane. The pickup then crashed head-on into an oncoming SUV.

READ MORE: Family, Friends Of Zoey Hughes Mourn Death Of Modesto Teen

The driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old man from Oakdale, was killed in the crash and his passenger, a 78-year-old Oakdale woman, suffered major injuries.

Two people of the three people in the pickup truck, including the driver, suffered major injuries.

MORE NEWS: 'I’m Not Dead!' Sacramento Mom Denied Stimulus Money, Tax Returns, Because IRS Says She’s Dead

Investigators believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, CHP says.