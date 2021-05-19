STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died and several other people suffered major injuries after a head-on crash near Oakdale Tuesday evening.
California Highway Patrol says, around 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of Orange Blossom and Lancaster roads between Oakdale and Knights Ferry to investigate a crash involving two vehicles.READ MORE: Trove Of Fossils Discovered In Mokelumne River Watershed Near Valley Springs
It appears that a pickup truck was heading southbound on Orange Blossom Road when, for an unknown reason, it crossed over into the northbound lane. The pickup then crashed head-on into an oncoming SUV.READ MORE: Family, Friends Of Zoey Hughes Mourn Death Of Modesto Teen
The driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old man from Oakdale, was killed in the crash and his passenger, a 78-year-old Oakdale woman, suffered major injuries.
Two people of the three people in the pickup truck, including the driver, suffered major injuries.MORE NEWS: 'I’m Not Dead!' Sacramento Mom Denied Stimulus Money, Tax Returns, Because IRS Says She’s Dead
Investigators believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, CHP says.