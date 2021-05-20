ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Three men are in custody accused of stealing approximately $100,000 worth of jewelry during a burglary at a Roseville business, police said on Thursday.
Jerry L. Hooks, 29, of Los Angeles, Corey L. Ervin, 27, of Long Beach, and Deante K. Wilkins, 23, were all booked into the South Placer Jail on multiple charges.
According to the Roseville Police Department, a notice of the burglary came in at around 1:30 a.m. on May 15 from Sam’s Club along Pleasant Grove Boulevard.
Arriving officers discovered multiple glass jewelry cases were shattered and more than 100 items were learned to have been taken.
Officers identified a suspect vehicle, which was spotted driving in the Cherry Glenn neighborhood, Roseville police said. An officer attempted a traffic stop, which prompted three individuals to get out of the car and run in different directions.
Roseville police said Hooks, the driver of the vehicle, sped off and was arrested after crashing along Highway 99 north of Lodi. Police found Ervin hiding under a vehicle along Riverside Avenue and Wilkins was located hiding in a storage facility on Galleria Boulevard.
The other individual who ran from the car was not located.
Roseville police said they believe most, if not all, of the jewelry was recovered from the crash site.