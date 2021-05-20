YUBA CITY (CBS13) — An alleged domestic violence incident and hostage situation in Yuba City last night ended a police officer shooting the suspect.
The Yuba City Police Department says they got a call around 7:45 p.m. from a victim inside a house on Wildflower Circle saying he was hit in the head by the suspect. The suspect was also reportedly holding a woman hostage in the bedroom.READ MORE: CHP: Person Dies After Being Shot While Driving On Highway 50 Near Sacramento
Officers responded and tried to negotiate with the suspect inside the home. At some point, he allegedly came out of the bedroom while holding a weapon against the woman’s neck.READ MORE: Growing Grass Fire Burns 500+ Acres In Rural Yolo County
The suspect then came towards officers with the weapon still in his hand – prompting one officer to shoot him.
Officers started first aid to the suspect and victims before medics arrived. All three people – the suspect, the first victim and the woman who was being held hostage – have been taken to the hospital, though it’s unclear how badly they were injured.MORE NEWS: 'Like Some Sea Creature From The Deep': Vampire Fish Making Comeback To American River
The investigation is now being handled by the Yuba-Sutter Regional Officer Involved Shooting Team.