COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Billie Eilish, Concerts, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Billie Eilish announced a new world tour on Friday – and Sacramento made the list.

READ MORE: California Has Regained Nearly Half Of Jobs Lost In COVID-19 Pandemic

The pop star is set to visit the Golden 1 Center on March 30, 2022 as part of the first leg of her new “Happier than Ever” world tour. The tour is named after her forthcoming album, which is scheduled to drop on July 30.

Eilish was originally supposed to visit Sacramento back in April as part of her “Where Do We Go?” World tour, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?

Tickets for Eilish’s new Golden 1 Center show are set to go on sale to the general public on May 26.