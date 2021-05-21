SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some elderly Asians will now be able to make a lot of noise about Asian hate.

From one person to the next, Terence Huang made it his mission to give elderly Asians and their family members a simple tool to stay safe. The violence hit too close to home when his father had to break up an attack on an Asian friend.

“And he told me about like this assault and I thought what is happening? So I looked into the news and I thought, I’ve got to do something about this,” Huang told CBS13. Huang and other volunteers with non-profit Community Stream are handing out whistles as an easy way to call attention to an attacker and stop the violence. Volunteer Nicole Mah says it’s just one more way to keep her community safe. “It really just broke our hearts to see that in this time of such difficulty that there’s now this added stress of not being safe to walk in your own neighborhood,” said Mah.

“I’ve seen it on social media. I’ve experienced it a little myself so stopping it would be great,” said Lee Lo. “There’s no such thing as skin color or anything like that. We’re all human beings,” said David Guillory. READ MORE: Late Spring Snowstorm In The Sierra Surprises Travelers Guillory applauds the effort by Community Stream. He’s hoping to teach his 4-year-old granddaughter love and inclusion. “I’d like to leave a better world for her than the one I came in,” said Guillory. “We need to stop the violence. Everybody needs to come together and recognize that we’re all brothers and sisters of humanity.” MORE NEWS: Witness To Hit-And-Run Death Of Modesto Toddler Left In Shock

The latest statistics from Stop AAPI Hate show anti-Asian hate incidents continue to increase with nearly 3,000 cases reported in March alone. Huang is hoping something as simple as a whistle will curb the next crime. “A lot of civil unrest ever since COVID started. Now it’s transitioned to something else. We just want the hate to stop,” said Huang.

Volunteers say people were very thankful to get the whistles, but the hope is that they won’t ever have to use them.