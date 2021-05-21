TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Tracy fast food restaurant early Friday morning.
Tracy police say, around 3 p.m., officers responded to the restaurant along the 2800 block of S. Tracy Boulevard to investigate a reported business alarm. Officers soon discovered some signs that someone had broken in.
An unresponsive man was then found inside. CPR and other lifesaving efforts were started, but the man was pronounced dead.
Police note that officers had no contact with the man before he was found dead inside.
The man’s cause of death has yet to be determined, police say. His identity has also not yet been released.