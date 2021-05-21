COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
Filed Under:West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A car crashed into a home in West Sacramento, destroying a little girl’s bedroom.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon. The family says the car’s engine compartment was completely inside the girl’s room. They say they’re thankful no one was hurt.

“The thing that really saved from it being further in, we’ve got, like, an 800-pound safe sitting inside there, and it pushed it about three feet,” said Marvin Boston, who lives at the home.

Luckily, no one was in the room at the time. They were able to salvage a few of their daughter’s toys from the room.