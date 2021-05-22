SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A commercial building fire has shut down a portion of Arden Way Saturday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
The fire was burning along the 900 block of Arden Way and crews were first dispatched at around 3:30 p.m.. Shortly before 4:20 p.m., the fire was nearly under control.READ MORE: Bar Shooting Kills 2, Wounds 1 Near Fresno
According to the fire department, the roadway is closed to traffic in both directions near Evergreen Street.
Incident info: 900 Block of Arden Wy. Commercial structure fire, 3-Alarms. Arden Wy closed west and east bound near Evergreen. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/UDKM5nRgd9READ MORE: Suspected Auburn Bank Robber Arrested In El Dorado County
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 22, 2021
The Sacramento Fire Department said the blaze was upgraded to three alarms, meaning multiple resources are on the scene to help. At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.MORE NEWS: Elderly Asians Getting Simple Tool To Make Noise Against Hate
This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.