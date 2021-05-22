COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Arden Arcade News, Sacramento Fire Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A commercial building fire has shut down a portion of Arden Way Saturday afternoon, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The fire was burning along the 900 block of Arden Way and crews were first dispatched at around 3:30 p.m.. Shortly before 4:20 p.m., the fire was nearly under control.

READ MORE: Bar Shooting Kills 2, Wounds 1 Near Fresno

According to the fire department, the roadway is closed to traffic in both directions near Evergreen Street.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the blaze was upgraded to three alarms, meaning multiple resources are on the scene to help. At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.

MORE NEWS: Elderly Asians Getting Simple Tool To Make Noise Against Hate

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.