NATOMAS (CBS13) – A Saturday night shooting in Natomas left one man dead and another in critical condition, the Sacramento Police Department said on Sunday.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. along Streamline Street, just east of the Arena Boulevard exit off of Interstate 5.
According to the police department, several callers reported hearing gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene and found the two victims, who police say were both shot at least one time each.
The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene. Sacramento police said though the second victim was in critical condition, they have since been deemed stable.
Information regarding a suspect was not available, but Sacramento police said homicide detectives are canvassing the area for evidence and potential witnesses. A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who may have information beneficial to the investigation.
Sacramento police also said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
The identity of the deceased will be released once next of kin has been notified.