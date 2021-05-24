COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are battling a chicken barn fire that is putting off a large plume of smoke near Ceres early Monday afternoon.

The fire is burning near 28 Mile Road in north Stanislaus County.

Firefighters say a chicken barn and vegetation are burning.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

Several agencies from around the region – including Ceres, Modesto, Cal Fire and San Joaquin County – are responding to the scene.

Updates to follow.