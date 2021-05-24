STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Crews are battling a chicken barn fire that is putting off a large plume of smoke near Ceres early Monday afternoon.
The fire is burning near 28 Mile Road in north Stanislaus County.READ MORE: Should You Invest In Dogecoin? Expert Suggests Keeping Away From Controversial Cryptocurrency Market
Firefighters say a chicken barn and vegetation are burning.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Several agencies from around the region – including Ceres, Modesto, Cal Fire and San Joaquin County – are responding to the scene.MORE NEWS: 12 People Displaced After Early Morning Fire At Modesto Apartment Complex
Updates to follow.