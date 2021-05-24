COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say some evacuations have been ordered due to a wildfire in Sacramento County on Monday.

The grass fire is burning near Westerly Drive and Excelsior Road.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?

About 5-7 acres have burned so far, Sacramento Metro Fire says. Flames are growing at a moderate rate of spread, firefighters report.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies are evacuating homes around Aubergine Way.

Folsom Cordova Charter School is being asked to shelter in place for the time being, authorities say.

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Firefighters Responding To Large Chicken Barn Fire Near Ceres

Updates to follow.