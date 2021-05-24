SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say some evacuations have been ordered due to a wildfire in Sacramento County on Monday.
#WesterlyDr is about 5-7 acres with moderate rate of spread. Images are ~10 minutes delayed. pic.twitter.com/2Ov2K5aPO5
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 24, 2021
The grass fire is burning near Westerly Drive and Excelsior Road.
About 5-7 acres have burned so far, Sacramento Metro Fire says. Flames are growing at a moderate rate of spread, firefighters report.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies are evacuating homes around Aubergine Way.
Folsom Cordova Charter School is being asked to shelter in place for the time being, authorities say.
Updates to follow.