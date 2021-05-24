MODESTO (CBS13) — Three people have been taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at a Modesto apartment complex on Monday.
Modesto Fire says their crews responded to the scene along the 1300 block of Celeste Drive a little before 4:30 a.m.
Firefighters say the incident quickly went to three alarms. Several agencies from around the area responded to help, including Ceres Fire and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
Firefighters say one building at the complex caught fire. A total of eight apartment units suffered significant damage, with firefighters saying a total of 12 people having been displaced.
Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.