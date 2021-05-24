TRACY (CBS13) — An Oakland man has died after a crash in Tracy over the weekend, police say.
Tracy police say, just before 1 a.m. Sunday, a multi-car accident happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Lammers Road.
Officers started life-saving efforts, but one driver was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, police say. Occupants from both of those other cars were taken to the hospital, but police say their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
The name of the man who died at the scene has not been released, but police said he was a 29-year-old Oakland resident.
Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.