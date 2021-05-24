WHEATLAND (CBS13) — Country legend Willie Nelson is set to visit the Sacramento region for his upcoming Outlaw Music Festival Tour this fall.
Set to kick off in August, the tour features a rotating list of supporting acts.
Excited to be back on the road again at the Outlaw Music Festival with @willienelson, @theavettbros,@govtmuleband, & @idamaemusic! Pre-sale begins Tuesday May 25 @ 10AM. Visithttps://t.co/MryXKAxgCq and use code ONTHEROAD21 to get your tickets. #OutlawMusicFestival pic.twitter.com/84iWnnillS
— Lucinda Williams (@HappyWoman9) May 24, 2021
The tour is scheduled to swing by the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Oct. 24.
Willie Nelson & Family will be the headliner for the NorCal show, but The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams and Ida Mae are all also set to appear.
Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale Thursday morning.