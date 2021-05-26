Reported Bear Sighting At UC DavisA search is on after a bear sighting was reported on the UC Davis campus Wednesday morning.

53 minutes ago

Call Kurtis: Woman Stranded Overnight In The Sierra Hours After Calling AAAAn Arnold woman who relies on AAA for roadside assistance, says they left her stranded in the Sierra overnight. She decided to Call Kurtis.

6 hours ago

Group Cleaning Up All 73-Miles Of Lake Tahoe ShorelineA group of divers at Lake Tahoe is on a mission to clean up trash. The non-profit is combing through the entire 72 miles of shoreline in what might be the lake's biggest clean-up ever.

7 hours ago

Sacramento Considering New Regulations To Prevent Underage E-Scooter UsageE-scooters are everywhere in downtown Sacramento. But there are some rules and regulations some people may not realize when they rent them. California state law says, when riding these scooters, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour. Anyone under 18 is required to wear a helmet. To many, though, the biggest legal surprise is the fact that a Class C driver's license is needed to operate them. That's the same needed to drive a car.

7 hours ago

Sacramento's Black-Owned Newspaper Moving To Del Paso HeightsIt is a Sacramento civic treasure. Now the city’s black-owned newspaper, the Sacramento Observer, has a new headquarters, only it's no longer in Oak Park. The publisher has moved the headquarters to Del Paso Heights, leaving some to call it another sign of Oak Park gentrification.

7 hours ago