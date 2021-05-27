COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a shooting that has left one man hurt in Sacramento.

Sacramento police say, around 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of Roseville Road and Connie Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.

The man was coherent and awake, officers say. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear at this point. No suspect information has been released.

Officers are now canvassing the area for witnesses or any other evidence.