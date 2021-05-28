COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Auburn News, Capitol Riots, U.S. Capitol Attack

WASHINGTON (CBS13) — An Auburn man is the latest Northern California resident arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol.

On Friday, the US Attorney’s Office announced that 34-year-old Auburn resident Sean Michael McHugh had been hit with several charges in connection to the chaotic day.

READ MORE: 1 Man Dead In North Sacramento Stabbing, Suspect Detained

McHugh allegedly sprayed officers with this unknown yellow chemical spray. (Credit: FBI)

McHugh was captured on body camera video allegedly assaulting several US Capitol Police officers, according to court documents. Audio from the video also allegedly captured McHugh yelling “You’re protecting communists!” and “There is a second amendment behind us, what are you going to do then?” at officers.

Prosecutors say McHugh was allegedly among the rioters who pushed the large metal sign into a line of police officers.

READ MORE: Loomis Grass Fire Prompts Evacuation Of Nearby Apartment Complex

McHugh was also allegedly captured on video spraying officers with an unknown yellow chemical spray.

Several other Northern California residents have also been charged in connection to the Capitol riot: Valerie Elaine Ehrke from Colusa County, Jorge Riley from Sacramento, and Tommy Allan from Rocklin.

MORE NEWS: 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Lake Tahoe

In total, federal prosecutors have arrested around 440 people on charges connected to the Capitol breach. Of that number, over 125 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding officers.