WASHINGTON (CBS13) — An Auburn man is the latest Northern California resident arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol.
On Friday, the US Attorney’s Office announced that 34-year-old Auburn resident Sean Michael McHugh had been hit with several charges in connection to the chaotic day.READ MORE: 1 Man Dead In North Sacramento Stabbing, Suspect Detained
McHugh was captured on body camera video allegedly assaulting several US Capitol Police officers, according to court documents. Audio from the video also allegedly captured McHugh yelling “You’re protecting communists!” and “There is a second amendment behind us, what are you going to do then?” at officers.
Prosecutors say McHugh was allegedly among the rioters who pushed the large metal sign into a line of police officers.READ MORE: Loomis Grass Fire Prompts Evacuation Of Nearby Apartment Complex
McHugh was also allegedly captured on video spraying officers with an unknown yellow chemical spray.
Several other Northern California residents have also been charged in connection to the Capitol riot: Valerie Elaine Ehrke from Colusa County, Jorge Riley from Sacramento, and Tommy Allan from Rocklin.MORE NEWS: 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Lake Tahoe
In total, federal prosecutors have arrested around 440 people on charges connected to the Capitol breach. Of that number, over 125 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding officers.