Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Sacramento: THIS Saturday, 5/29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arden Fair in the parking lot near Sears & Forever 21.
Stockton: NEXT Saturday, 6/5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Weberstown Mall in the parking lot near Blaze Pizza.

Strive for Strength
Today
11:00am – 3:00pm
9040 High Tech Court
Elk Grove
Website: sasfevents.org
IG: @sasfevents
@s4strength
@thecreativespacesac

School of Rock Performances This Weekend at DOCO
May 29-30
12 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday & Sunday
http://www.docosacramento.com

Sinner & Saint Unity Ride, Music Video, & Festival
Today
Lord’s Gym Church
807 Atlantic Ave in Roseville.
Opens at 10 a.m.
FREE Concert from Noon to 3:00
Hundreds of Harley Bikes
Food Vendors
Come be part of a live music video shoot for Andrew’s latest single, “I don’t live there anymore!”
Raffle Prizes & Giveaways
Check out the event commercial at http://www.AndrewMarshallMusician.com
Overflow parking at Roseville High School (on Tiger Way across the street)

Delta Saints Bass Team
You can follow them on Instagram: @DeltaSaintsBass

Lodi Blooms
11560 N Lower Sacramento Rd., Lodi, CA 95242
DATE AND TIMES OPEN – Fri, Sat & Sun 9am to 3pm through cherry season. We are open 9am to 3pm on Memorial day as well.
PUBLIC NUMBER. (209) 642 4295
SOCIAL MEDIA. http://www.lodiblooms.com | https://www.instagram.com/lodiblooms/ | https://www.facebook.com/lodiblooms | https://www.facebook.com/bloomscherries | https://www.instagram.com/bloomscherries/
WEBSITE http://www.bloomscherries.com

Five Monkeys BBQ Sauce
http://www.instagram.com/fivemonkeysbbqsauce/

“Bubble Tea”
Available to stream online

