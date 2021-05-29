SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The water was the place to be for people in Sacramento on Saturday as people enjoyed their Memorial Day Weekend ahead of triple-digit temperatures.

Triple digits are in store, with highs 100 or above Monday and Tuesday. It’s brought concern from some, worried about those who head outdoors for the rest of the holiday weekend.

“We’ve been out here the last two weekends and starting to see a lot more people,” said Destiny McLauren, one of the many enjoying the river at Discovery Park on Saturday.

She feels a slight sense of worry about the weather on the way.

“It can be concerning as a mother of 6,” she said.

Heatstroke is among the things the Drowning Accident Rescue Team (DART) warns about on hot weekends.

“You might come out of the really cold river and realize it’s way hotter than I anticipated,” said Zachary Corbo, Vice President of DART.

DART is out, keeping watch on the river, every weekend in the summer – starting Memorial Day weekend. Their mission is to make sure everyone stays safe, wearing lifejackets and staying hydrated. It’s also a dry weekend on the river, too. Corbo reminds people to avoid alcohol, especially in the high heat.

Aside from the river, others enjoyed local pools. The Wackford Aquatic Complex in Elk Grove re-opened for the season on Saturday and was packed with people like Patrice Mesa and her family.

She’s now vaccinated and eager to enjoy the outdoors.

“I got it back in March,” Mesa said. “It’s just good for the kids to be out of the house.”

The pool easily fills up quickly, as the complex is only allowed to operate at 30% capacity.

“We’re just excited to welcome everybody back,” said Christina Davis, an aquatic supervisor at the Wackford Aquatic Complex.

Though county guidelines could soon change capacity limits next month, with the state’s plan to reopen on June 15. With COVID infections down and vaccinations up, more people are feeling comfortable going out.

“We didn’t really exit much, safety was key,” said Calvyn Heng, among those at the pool. “It’s now nice to cool down with this extreme heat.”

Other pools and water parks have opened for the first time since the pandemic hit, and even more are expected to reopen in the coming months.

But whether at the pool or on the river, everyone has their own way to cool off. Officials hope people play it safe in the scorching sun, with temperatures soaring through the weekend.