By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Chalkboards are going up in various locations throughout Sacramento this weekend with the idea being to give people a place to share prayers and good wishes for their city, community and the families affected by the recent mass shooting in San Jose.

It was organized by UC Davis graduate Anthony Sohn along with members of the group Social Expressions.

“Even though we’re part of different communities, we really wanted to show encouragement and that people really care,” said Derek Hon, of Social Expressions. “And to even show awareness that people even want to support the victims’ families for the nine people who died.”

On Saturday, they were set up at the Oak Park Farmer’s Market. Organizers said they have plans to set up chalkboards in other venues, including in the Bay Area.

Organizers hope it will provide some small amount of closure and relief to the victims’ families, as well as encourage dialog and solidarity in communities across California.

The gunman, Samuel Cassidy, killed nine co-workers and injured several others at the Valley Transit Authority railyard before killing himself.

Some of the victims lived in San Joaquin County.