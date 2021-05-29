ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Roseville police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Pacific Street bar, the department said on Saturday.
One person was found shot at the scene, but is expected to recover, police said.
The Roseville Police Department said reports of the shooting came in shortly after 1:30 a.m. from the 100 block of Pacific Street.
No arrests have been made and information regarding a suspect or motive is not available.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department.