SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in midtown Saturday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.
According to police, the shooting happened in the area of I and 19th streets.
The victim was taken to the hospital and, as of 4:05 p.m., police said he was in critical condition, but stable.
Information regarding a suspect or the events that led to the shooting was not available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.