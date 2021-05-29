STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police said they are searching for two suspects in connection to the stabbing of a 20-year-old man on Friday.
According to the police department, shortly before 7:30 p.m., the victim was walking along the 5300 block of Pacific Avenue when both suspects confronted him.
The confrontation led to a fight between one of the suspects and the victim, during which the second suspect stabbed the 20-year-old before both suspects left the scene.
Stockton police on Saturday said the victim was able to take himself to the hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The two suspects were only described as men, possibly in their late teens to early 20s.
Anyone who may have information that could lead to the identities or location of the suspects is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.