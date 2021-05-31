PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Over 3,000 PG&E customers have been left in the dark
On Monday night, PG&E's outage map showed that over 3,400 customers in Placer County, including parts of Auburn, were without power.
The number of customers without power was around 6,000 just after 8 p.m. The utility company says they anticipate that power will be fully restored by June 1 at 4 a.m.
They say the location where the outage was caused is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.