TULOUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Three injured hikers had to be airlifted out of a popular climbing spot near Jamestown over the weekend.
The Tuolumne County Fire Department says, Sunday afternoon, emergency crews responded to the Grotto at Table Mountain to rescue several injured hikers. Apparently, a boulder came loose and injured the hikers.
One hiker was seriously hurt, rescuers say, while the other two suffered moderate injuries
In order to rescue the hikers from the difficult terrain, Cal Fire TCU’s Columbia Copter had to fly in and lift the hikers out.
The hikers were then flown to a landing zone where an ambulance was waiting.
No update on the hikers’ conditions has been given.