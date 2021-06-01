COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:North Sacramento, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run in North Sacramento Monday night, police say.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. near the 4200 block of Norwood Avenue.

Sacramento police say officers responded to investigate a report of a person hit by a car and found an unresponsive man at the scene. That man was later pronounced dead, police say.

Officers say the car that hit the man had fled the area by the time they arrived.

No details about the suspect’s car have been released at this point.

The man’s name and age have also not yet been released.