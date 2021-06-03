COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police in Citrus Heights are crediting neighbors for helping them capture two people accused of burglarizing a store.

According to officers, the incident happened at Bargain Smart at 7501 Auburn Boulevard on Thursday morning.

They say someone saw the burglary in progress and called 9-1-1. Then, after officers arrived on the scene, neighbors told officers where the suspects were hiding.

No further information has been released.