CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police in Citrus Heights are crediting neighbors for helping them capture two people accused of burglarizing a store.
According to officers, the incident happened at Bargain Smart at 7501 Auburn Boulevard on Thursday morning.
They say someone saw the burglary in progress and called 9-1-1. Then, after officers arrived on the scene, neighbors told officers where the suspects were hiding.
No further information has been released.
2 suspects in custody for burglarizing Bargain Smart this morning. #Thankyou to the person who called us when this was in progress & SPECIAL thanks to the neighbors who alerted our officers to where the suspects were hiding! #WorkingTogether #CommunityFirst #NotOnOurWatch 🚓 pic.twitter.com/LBVsHmi080
— Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) June 3, 2021