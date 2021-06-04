COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News, Sacramento State University

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento State Police Department on Friday night confirmed a campus officer was surrounded and attacked by a group of people.

The department said one person has been detained and several others got away.

READ MORE: 'Thought He Might Kill Me': Black Business Owner Target Of Sacramento Hate Crime

During the attack, the group reportedly took the officer’s set of keys and bodycam. Sac State police said the keys have been recovered.

READ MORE: Lost And Found: American River Divers Reunite Man With Lost Prosthetic Leg

Details on the officer’s injuries were not yet released. It is also unknown what led up to the attack.

The Sacramento Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

MORE NEWS: One-Of-A-Kind Metal Dog Sculpture Stolen From Outside Sacramento Restaurant

No further information was released.