SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Fire Department said crews battled a grass fire Sunday afternoon in the American River Parkway near Cal Expo.

The Sacramento Fire Department said shortly before 5 p.m., the fire was around 100 acres in size and forward progress had since been stopped. The cause was under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen in the sky above the area. The department said additional resources were called for containment.

Just on Wednesday, two other fires were burning in the American River Parkway, with one of them being in the same general area of Sunday’s fire. The Sacramento Fire Department said it was too early to tell if Sunday’s blaze was related to the other two.

Though the causes of Wednesday’s fires were labeled as undetermined, fire officials suspected them to be caused by humans. The Sacramento Area Fire Fighters union also called on local government to do more when it comes to fires caused by homeless encampments.

“The fires are not new and are well documented. The issue is to a point, the lack of public acknowledgment that the situation is potentially getting out of hand. The onslaught of fires is putting the community at major risk,” spokesperson Robert Padilla said earlier in the week.