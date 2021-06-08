SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after a freeway shooting in Solano county.
On Saturday around 9:35 a.m., a driver's car was shot three times while they were driving in interstate 680 south of Gold Hill Road. Fortunately, nobody in the vehicle was injured, according to a statement from the CHP's Golden Gate office.
CHP officers say they investigated the shooting and identified the suspect as 47-year-old Daryl Thornton of concord. Officers served a warrant at Thornton's home, where they arrested him and booked him into the Solano County Jail on charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon.
This is an active investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP investigation tip line at (707) 917-4491.