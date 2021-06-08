EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Trapped and impaled with no chance of survival, dozens of deer are being killed by a common type of backyard fencing in the Sacramento region every year.

It happens all the time in rural communities: Deer get trapped and tangled in fencing. But rescuers said only one type of fence is consistently deadly for animals: wrought iron with spiked ends.

“It’s always fatal. No deer survives being impaled,” said Dave Cook, a fawn rehabber with Sierra Wildlife Rescue.

Many of the babies Cook helps have been orphaned after their mom tried to jump over a spiked fence but didn’t make it all the way.

“A deer comes down on that and is immediately impaled and then kicks and screams and rips its stomach open,” he said.

This happens more often than you might think. Cook said he alone gets dozens of calls a year about deer impaled.

“The people are mortified; they had no idea this could happen,” Cook said. “Typically, an adult deer should be able to jump over a fence that high. But if the ground is not level, or she’s being chased by a predator, sometimes they slip and land on it.”

Cook said there are several simple solutions if you already have this type of fence installed.

“If you’ve got a bar just welded along the top, still looks nice still a wrought iron fence,” he said.

Cook has spoken with law enforcement officials who say the security aspect of these fences is overrated. Humans can scale them pretty easily.

Cook hopes homeowners will have compassion.

“If you love animals, it’s so painful to see, partly because it’s unnecessary,” he said.

So what should you do if you see a deer impaled? Cook said you should call your local wildlife rehabber right away, especially if the deer is female because she could be pregnant or have fawns hiding close by that need help.