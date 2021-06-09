COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Actress Alyssa Milano says she’s considering running against Rep. Tom McClintock for his 4th District U.S. House of Representatives seat.

On Tuesday, Milano confirmed her interest in running to the Hill.

Milano, 48, had recently called out Rep. McClintock (R-Elk Grove) back over his opposition to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, tweeting “This is my Congressman. Should I run against him?”

California’s 4th Congressional District currently encompasses a significant, but mostly rural, portion of the Sierras from Truckee all the way down to the Sequoia National Forest. McClintock was elected in 2008, replacing outgoing fellow Republican John Doolittle.

In response to Milano’s tweet, Chris Baker, a spokesman for McClintock’s campaign told CBS13:

“We welcome a little celebrity, such as it is, to accentuate the issues facing our country. Her record of taking extreme leftist positions over the years will create a target-rich environment for our campaign and the voters of our district.”

Milano told the Hill that she splits her time between homes in Truckee and Bell Canyon.

McClintock is considered a moderate in the GOP and also unsuccessfully ran for California governor back in the 2003 recall election. He most recently beat Brynne Kennedy by a 55.9% to 44.1% vote in the 2020 election.

Known for her work on TV shows like “Who’s the Boss?” and “Charmed,” Milano has become a political activist in recent years. Milano is considered one of the central figures who re-launched the “#MeToo” movement, and has canvassed for several local and national candidates.