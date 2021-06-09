COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove family has been left without a place to live after a fire tore through their home late Tuesday night.

The fire started around 11 p.m. on Elk Grove Florin Road, near Sierra Street.

Firefighters soon got the flames under control, but not before significant damage was done to the home.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.

