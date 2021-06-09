TRACY (CBS13) — One person has died after a street sweeper truck was struck by a commuter train in Tracy on Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Linne Road between MacArthur Drive and Tracy Boulevard.

Officers say it appears a construction company was doing some work in the area when a sweeper truck that was sweeping along MacArthur got trapped when the arms of the train track crossing came down on both ends of the vehicle.

For some reason, the sweeper truck driver was not able to make it out of the vehicle in time and was struck by an Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) Train.

Some nearby neighbors, like Kim Segmiller, heard the collision.

“You heard a big boom, and it was just crazy,” Segmiller said. She often feared something like this would happen.

“I said oh my god, that is my worst nightmare,” she said. “I’ve always wondered that this could happen one day, and low and behold.”

The sweeper truck driver was killed in the crash, CHP says. There were between 50-100 people on board the ACE Train, but officers say no injuries were reported. CHP spokesperson, Officer Joe Whitlock, called it tragic.

“It really seems like this shouldn’t have happened,” Whitlock said. “Just the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Linne Road was closed due to the crash and the train was held for some time.

About 60 people were on the train when it struck the vehicle.

It’s unclear which company the street sweeper worked for, but Tracy Public Works officials say it was not one of their vehicles nor one of their employees.