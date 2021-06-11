MODESTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt in Downtown Modesto early Friday morning.
Modesto police say, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of 10th Street to investigate a reported shooting.
At the scene, a man was found with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
While a suspect has yet to be identified, investigators say the incident appears to be isolated.
No other information has been released.