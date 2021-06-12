COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said on Saturday.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Auburn Boulevard, just north of the Madison Avenue intersection, for reports of a person who had been shot.

Deputies located an adult man with a single gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office said medics declared him dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Information regarding a suspect or motive was not yet available.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.