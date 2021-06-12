MODESTO (CBS13) – The West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected on June 2, the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency announced on Friday.
The mosquitoes were from the northeastern part of the city, and no human cases have been detected yet. Stanislaus County said it only has one positive sample of the virus.
According to Stanislaus health officials, as of June 10, the virus has now been detected in five California counties: Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Kern and Los Angeles. Additionally, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District recorded a positive sample in Yolo County on June 8.
Public health officials warn that with mosquito season in full swing, it is important to be aware and take measures to avoid being bitten. It is advised to:
- Dump or drain standing water, which are places mosquitoes like to lay their eggs.
- Use repellants.
- Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn.
- Report neglected swimming pools to your local mosquito abatement district.
- Use tight-fitting door and window screens to keep mosquitoes from entering your home.
- Contact your veterinarian for information on vaccinating horses against the virus.
It is also anticipated that more West Nile Virus activity will pop up through the summer, the county said Friday.
Stanislaus County said the Eastside Mosquito and Turlock Mosquito Abatement Districts are working to keep mosquito populations low and transmission minimal.
The managers of both districts released a joint statement that read:
"Although the mosquito populations remain light to moderate in most areas, the concern is finding WNV-infected mosquito samples this early in the season points to an active season ahead of us. The early detection of WNV in mosquitoes and coming warm overnight temperatures in our County creates a perfect storm for potential human infection. We caution residents to consider any mosquito bite as a potential source of WNV-infection and urge residents to take extra precautions at this time of year to avoid mosquito bites."
Stanislaus health officials said surveillance programs in both districts will continue to identify breeding sources and mosquito-borne disease activity.