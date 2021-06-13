STOCKTON (CBS13) – An estimated two-thirds of college-educated Millenials end up in a few dozen metro areas. But this graduation season, some college grads are returning to their roots – to reverse what some call hometown “brain drain.”
Lead For America is a non-profit that provides college graduates with 2-year fellowships in their hometowns.
As Adrianna Diaz with CBS News reports, the 2-year-old program has placed almost 100 fellows from the east to the west coast.
Graduates in Stockton could be the next.
Lead For America is currently taking applications for two fellowships in Stockton. The listing reads, “The City of Stockton needs innovative and passionate leaders to implement sustainable, data-driven solutions to meet the challenges of climate change. To that end, Fellows will assist the City in implementing its recently awarded $10.8M Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) Implementation Grant.”
The deadline to apply is June 15.
Lead For America says it will only place fellows in areas they have a strong connection to and never in areas where there’s no pre-existing connection.