COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:MLS, Ron Burkle, Sacramento News, Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A lawsuit has now been filed over the collapsed major league soccer stadium agreement in the Sacramento Railyards.

Construction company Icon Venue Group is suing billionaire Ron Burkle and several partners for fraud, and breach of contract.

READ MORE: Second Arrest Made In Murder Of El Dorado County Woman Heather Gumina Waters

In 2019 the MLS announced Sacramento would be home to the league’s 30th franchise with Burkle as the lead investor in the deal.

READ MORE: Restaurants Ready For State Reopening, Hoping Customers Are Eager To Dine-In

Burkle then pulled out of the deal earlier this year.

MORE NEWS: Goose Fire In Amador County Burns 67 Acres, 75% Contained

Icon is now claiming Burkle “intentionally deceived” them and never paid them for more than $2 million of billed work.