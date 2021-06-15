SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Don’t get caught off guard! The long closure of Highway 99 is in place through early Wednesday morning.
Here's a breakdown of the closure – and how to get around it.
When
The closure began on Friday at 8 p.m, according to Caltrans. The highway isn’t scheduled to reopen until Wednesday, June 16 at 4 a.m.
Where
Highway 99 between 47th Avenue and the Highway 50 connector. Both northbound and southbound lanes are fully blocked.
The work means that the following ramps are also closed:
The on-ramp from 16th Street to eastbound US-50
The on-ramp from 29th Street/H Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway
The on-ramp from 29th Street/N Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway
The on-ramp from 29th Street/T Street to southbound SR-99
The on-ramp from Broadway to southbound SR-99
The off-ramp from southbound SR-99 to 12th Street
The off-ramp from northbound SR-99 to 12th Street
The on-ramp from 14th Avenue/30th Street to southbound SR-99
The on-ramp (slip) from Fruitridge Road to northbound SR-99
The on-ramp (loop) from Fruitridge Road to northbound SR-99
The on-ramp (slip) from East 47th Avenue to northbound SR-99
The on-ramp (loop) from West 47th Avenue to northbound SR-99
Why
Crews will be replacing the aging bridge deck on the SR-99 at 21st Avenue. Traffic shifts and lane reductions would have lasted six months, so Caltrans says they decided on a 99-hour closure to finish the work as quickly as possible.
#TrafficAlert Highway 99 is now CLOSED between 47th Avenue and the Highway 50 connector in @TheCityofSac for bridge deck replacement work. The highway is scheduled to reopen at 4 am Wednesday. Please plan accordingly and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/k97y9JIvK7
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 12, 2021
How To Get Around It
Drivers will have to use Interstate 5 or surface streets. Of course, the earlier you can switch over to I-5, the better.
Drivers heading up Highway 99 from San Joaquin County should use the Highway 4/Crosstown Freeway to switch over to I-5, or use Highway 12 to northbound I-5.
Expect heavier than usual traffic on surface streets through south Sacramento.
Sacramento RT is also offering free light rail service for the duration of the closure. Riders will just need to show a flyer, which can be found at this link: https://www.sacrt.com/apps/wp-content/uploads/FixSac99-Free-Ride-Flyer.pdf.