SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People returned home after being evacuated from one North Sacramento neighborhood where police say illegal fireworks set off an explosion Wednesday.

It happened near Marysville and Del Paso boulevards just after 6 a.m.

One man is in the hospital with a serious hand injury, and police say he may have been making homemade fireworks inside his home.

Neighbors say that almost every night, loud explosions are heard in this area.

“It’s been for the last three months,” said Tony Doyle.

Neighbors were evacuated from the area as Sacramento Police and the bomb squad investigated the explosion after the injured man flagged down officers for help.

Police say they found evidence and materials to make handmade fireworks inside his home.

Neighbors, with little sympathy for the man hurt, said they believe he is responsible for what’s been keeping them up at night.

“To know that he blew his hand off, you kind of got what’s coming to you,” said Doyle.

Investigator Steve Johnson with Metro Fire showed CBS13 the illegal fireworks they’ve confiscated. They were homemade fireworks similar to what you can purchase from Mexico or China. Investigators say even a small device can cause big damage.

“A lot of the fireworks that are making the loud explosion are something similar to triangle bombs,” said Johnson.

He says investigators on the scene will take no chances at the first sign of an explosion.

“No matter what, with any kind of explosion report, there’s going to be an evacuation until we can say it’s safe,” said Johnson.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by Sacramento police who say the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear yet whether anyone will face any fines related to making illegal fireworks.