STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities were investigating after several explosives were found during an eviction in Stockton on Wednesday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving a restraining order along with an eviction notice to Robert Bradford, 35, along the 2100 block of E. Stewart Street when several explosives were found along with various other weapons.

Sandra Mendez with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Bradford knew authorities were on their way to serve him, and the pipe bomb-type devices were planted on purpose.

“It was rigged, kind of booby-trapped, to be used against our deputies,” Mendez said.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team had to be called to the scene.

Neighbors on Stewart Street were evacuated for hours Wednesday while bomb techs cleared the scene.

“They told us to leave for two hours and it’s exceeded well over two hours,” said Cheryl, who shares a fence with Bradford.

“I stay in my house and leave him alone. I just stay away,” she said.

Cheryl said she’s grateful the situation wasn’t worse.

“It’s scary because my grandkids come and play. Look at all these people around here. He could have hurt a lot of people,” she said.

Bradford was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but will be booked at the San Joaquin County Jail. Charges have not yet been determined.

The sheriff’s office has not said what the restraining order was for.