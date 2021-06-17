ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A scorching heatwave across the region had people hitting the water to stay cool.
On what could be the hottest day of the year so far, the Elk Grove Aquatic Center quickly became a popular spot for a swim.
Many families arrived early before the triple-digit temperatures got too hot.
“That’s kind of our routine: Stay in in the late evening, in the morning time like this early afternoon come out go swimming and just trying to stay cool in the shade here,” said Samantha Lees.
For some, there's a love-hate relationship when it comes to the heat.
“It depends, I really get drenched from it but I do like it because I get to swim,” one kid said.
Kindra Brooks knows all about staying safe in the heat. She’s a nurse and says when it gets too hot, her family gets out of town.
“Sometimes we will go to the Bay because we know it will be 30 degrees cooler,” she said.
This weekend, she plans to stay home but she's keeping safety top of mind.
“Drink your water and then popsicles like I said, and I’ll make slushies or something, lots of fruit,” she said.